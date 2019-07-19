KINGSLAND, Texas — In separate cases, three people have died on Lake LBJ so far in 2019, causing some worry over whether the lake is safe.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said they’ve seen an increase in activity on the water this year and a lot of accidents, especially recently.

“Just about every accident we have is avoidable," said Brent Whitus, a Texas Game Warden for Burnet County. "It's usually human error, so if everyone just takes extra precaution, has all their safety gear, be mindful of the rules of the road, stay to the right – it's just like being in a car. As far as drinking and driving goes, you know, if you're gonna drive a boat, we recommend you don't drink."

Whitus patrols several area lakes, including LBJ and Travis, by boat, which doesn’t always make it easy to respond to calls for help on the lake.

“It's always a challenge just because of time and response, you know, we may be on one end of the lake and it's not as fast or as easy as it is to get there in a car,” said Whitus.

Pat Muller lives on the lake and runs Valentines Lakeside Resort, which has 19 cabins and eight RV slots.

“People should really know about the area that this lake is as safe as any other – as safe as any boater who gets in a boat and drives a boat on a lake,” said Muller.

She said some might still be concerned about debris in the water after 2018’s flooding in the Kingsland area.

“It doesn't have any more or any less debris than any other lake," said Muller. "We've had floods before this and we'll have floods after this."

She wants people to know the lake is a great place to be and there’s no reason everyone can’t enjoy it safely.

“The lake is a beautiful and amazing place to have a good time, but we have to be accountable and responsible at any and all ages,” said Muller.

