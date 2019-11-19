LLANO COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in February 2019.

The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) plans to lower Lake Lyndon B. Johnson and Inks Lake in early 2020.

The organization plans to lower Lake LBJ four feet and Inks Lake eight feet to continue their efforts to recover from the flooding that occurred in October 2018.

The last time Inks Lake was lowered was in 2018, and Lake LBJ was last lowered in 2019.

RELATED:

Owner’s plan for Lake Austin site: elevator tower, restaurant, marina

Passengers safe after tour boat beaches on Lake Buchanan amid Central Texas flooding

The drawdown is expected to take place from Jan. 2 through Feb. 28.

The drawdown will also provide water customers and lakeside residents the chance to remove debris, dredge and repair and maintain docks.

Cold weather during the drawdown will also help prevent the growth of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to the LCRA.

The Burnet County Commissioners Court requested in August that the drawdown of Lake LBJ occur in 2020, although the lake was lowered earlier this year, according to LCRA.

“LCRA normally doesn’t lower the same lake two years in a row, but we are making an exception after hearing from local officials and residents about needed repairs and maintenance resulting from the historic flooding last year,” said John Hofmann, LCRA Executive Vice President of Water.

RELATED:

Lady Bird Lake to become a new stop on the Duck Adventures Tour

Highway 620 at Mansfield Dam back open after LCRA finishes work

The refilling of the lakes will begin Feb. 24 and end Feb. 28.

The LCRA is an Austin based organization that produces and delivers electric power, manages the lower Colorado River, manages a public parks system and supports community development.

WATCH: LCRA closes floodgates at Buchanan, Wirtz, Starcke dams

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Drag queen says she was denied entry to Austin Whataburger because she was dressed in drag

Rodney Reed supporters rally at the governor's mansion, calling for justice

Austin ISD makes final vote to close 4 schools starting next school year

Victims killed in Round Rock three-vehicle crash identified