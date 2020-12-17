Lake Buchanan now 'infested' with zebra mussels, TPWD says

Future infestation at nearby Inks Lake is also expected, scientists say.

BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Lake Buchanan has officially been designated as "infested" with zebra mussels, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announced Thursday.

This means that there is an established, reproducing population of the invasive species in the lake, which is just west of Burnet and north of Inks Lake in the Colorado River Basin.

Scientists with the Lower Colorado River Authority discovered zebra mussel larvae in plankton samples taken from three sites around the lake in October. TPWD then confirmed the mussels' presence through microscopic and genetic analysis. Their presence was also confirmed in November and December at two of the three sites, as well as at Buchanan Dam.

Additional samples were taken on the shorelines by the LCRA and from Lake Buchanan Conservation Corporation settlement samplers, but the mussels were not detected. And although few were found at the dam, the presence of both larvae and adults taken only a month apart indicates a reproducing population is present.

“At this time, the results indicate that the population in the lake appears to be small,” said Monica McGarrity, TPWD senior scientist for aquatic invasive species management. “However, as we have seen in other Texas lakes, the population is likely to increase rapidly over the next few years.”

As of Thursday, zebra mussels have not been found at Inks Lake, but scientists believe infestation is bound to happen in the future.

Lake Buchanan and Inks Lake boaters and homeowners are urged to keep an eye out for mussels and report them to aquaticinvasives@tpwd.texas.gov.

“Although zebra mussels are now found in 31 Texas lakes, there are still many other lakes in the state that they haven’t invaded. Boaters play a critical role in preventing them from spreading to new lakes. Before traveling from lake to lake, clean, drain and dry your boat and gear. Remove plants, mud and debris, drain all the water from the boat and gear, and then open up compartments once you get home and allow everything to dry completely,” said Brian Van Zee, TPWD Inland Fisheries Regional Director.

If you have stored a boat in the water at a lake with zebra mussels, it is likely infested with zebra mussels and poses an extremely high risk for moving the species. Before moving your boat to another lake, call TPWD at 512-389-4848 for guidance on decontamination. The transport of aquatic invasive species can result in legal trouble for boaters or transporters, with a fine of up to $500 per violation. Boaters are also required to drain all water from their boat and onboard receptacles, including bait buckets, before leaving or approaching a body of fresh water.

For more information on zebra mussels, click here.