Floodgate to partially open at Lake Bastrop Dam

This will ensure that Lake Bastrop stays in its normal water levels.

BASTROP, Texas — After several days of downpours, one floodgate will partially open at the Lake Bastrop Dam Tuesday morning.

According to the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA), the agency will open the floodgate at 10 a.m. in order to maintain Lake Bastrop "within its normal operating range."

Water released from the floodgate will flow down Spicer Creek and Piney Creek to the Colorado River. Residents surrounding Lake Bastrop do not need to worry about flooding due to the floodgate, the LCRA said.

"Low-flow releases will continue throughout the day and will remain below levels that would cause flooding," the LCRA said in a tweet Tuesday.

Lake Bastrop is not part of the Highland Lakes. Here's a look at a map of the Highland Lakes:

With more rain in the forecast, the LCRA is warning about storm runoff and flooding.

"LCRA will be closely monitoring for inflows to the Highland Lakes that might require hydroelectric generation to pass storm runoff or floodgate operations to pass floodwaters through any of the Highland Lakes dams," the LCRA said.

Drivers in the area should practice caution as they travel in the coming days. Remember, turn around, don't drown. Here are some tips for driving in rainy weather.