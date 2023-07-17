Swimmer drowns in Lake Austin

The swimmer was reported missing after they didn't resurface at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A person who disappeared in Lake Austin Sunday night has been declared dead.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), a swimmer was reported missing after they didn't resurface at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

First responders were able to find the swimmer about 20 minutes later. Medics performed CPR, but the person was declared dead at the scene.

Officials have stated that the swimmer was an adult but have not released any additional information about them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

