Two injured in West Austin boat fire

An explosion caused the fire on Lake Austin just before 4 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people have been injured after an explosion caused a boat fire on Lake Austin on Friday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 1600 Scenic Drive in West Austin just before 4 p.m.

There were initial reports of multiple people in the water, but everyone is now out of the water, ATCEMS said.

One person was declared a trauma alert and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. The second person was not taken for treatment, ATCEMS said.

The Austin Fire Department said around 4:30 p.m. the boat has sunk, but fuel was still burning on the surface of the water.

Law enforcement and the fire department will remain on the scene. No other information is available.

