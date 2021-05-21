Two injured in West Austin boat fire

An explosion caused the fire on Lake Austin just before 4 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people have been injured after an explosion caused a boat fire on Lake Austin on Friday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 1600 Scenic Drive in West Austin just before 4 p.m.

There were initial reports of multiple people in the water, but everyone is now out of the water, ATCEMS said.

One person was declared a trauma alert and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. The second person was not taken for treatment, ATCEMS said.

The Austin Fire Department said around 4:30 p.m. the boat has sunk, but fuel was still burning on the surface of the water.

Re: Marina Fire- no marina or other structure involved. Boat is still burning adjacent to the 2200 block is Scenic Drive. pic.twitter.com/zHvwGfb0W0 — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) May 21, 2021

Law enforcement and the fire department will remain on the scene. No other information is available.