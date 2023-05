The crash happened on Boggy Ford Road near Lee Lane around 4 a.m.

LAGO VISTA, Texas — One person is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Lago Vista on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Boggy Ford Road near Lee Lane around 4 a.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Crews performed life-saving measures, but they were not successful.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no other details at this time.