LAGO VISTA, Texas — As flu cases continue to rise in Central Texas, another local school district is closing shop to limit chances of spreading the illness.

Lago Vista ISD announced it will be closing its doors on Thursday and Friday to ensure ill students in the district will be staying at home while staff members work to disinfect busses and school spaces.

The district posted the following statement on social media Wednesday.

As the number of confirmed cases of influenza continues to grow District-wide, this closure will help decrease the spread of the influenza virus by ensuring that those who are infected remain at home. We appreciate the hard work and extra hours being put in by our custodial staff to thoroughly disinfect all buses and spaces, which will continue during this closure.

All school-related activities for Thursday and Friday, including evening activities, will continue at the discretion of the activity sponsor.

Please note that these two days will not be made up because there are a sufficient number of instructional minutes built into our calendar to allow for this closure.

We appreciate your support and patience as we work to ensure the health and safety of our Viking family.

Lago Vista ISD now joins Austin's Bailey Middle School, which also announced a flu outbreak on Wednesday.

But those aren't the only schools experiencing illness-related attendance issues.

Pflugerville High School announced Tuesday that a student was diagnosed with "whooping cough," advising parents to take action. And just last week, McDade ISD canceled classes for illness issues of its own.

