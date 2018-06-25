TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas -- The Lago Vista City Manager declared a stage 5 emergency water condition restriction Saturday.

According to the City of Lago Vista, the restriction is due to a failure of one of the city's water treatment plants.

Under this restriction, Lago Vista water users are prohibited from any aesthetic water use and irrigation of any kind. These restrictions include hand-watering, washing or rinsing buildings or paved areas.

The city added the use of purchased water from the city's fire hydrants is limited to firefighting and other activities needed to maintain the public's health and safety.

