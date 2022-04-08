Lago Vista voters to decide whether to cut ties with CapMetro in November

The city currently uses one MetroRail bus route as well as on-demand pickup services.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAGO VISTA, Texas — The City of Lago Vista could cut ties with Austin's Capital Metro.

The transportation authority has one bus route that takes passengers from Lago Vista to the Lakeline MetroRail station. CapMetro also offers its on-demand pick-up service in Lago Vista.

Right now, one cent of the sales tax in Lago Vista goes to CapMetro.

In a work session Thursday night, Lago Vista's city council talked about whether to let voters decide on withdrawing from the transportation authority and decided to place the issue on the November ballot.

"I just feel like the longer we wait, the more we kick the can down the road, the more it's going to cost the citizens of Lago Vista to potentially get out," Council member Chelaine Marion said.

City council members said during their meeting that they pay too much to CapMetro and don't get enough out of it.

Mayor Ed Tidwell said that although the council isn't satisfied with the current agreement with CapMetro, the decision of whether or not to cut ties with the transportation company is up to the voters.

"I just want to make sure the citizens out there understand this is still your choice. We're putting it on the ballot. Yes, you will see you'll hear council express our opinions, whether you know how we feel or whether we're going to put it on the ballot. But it's still up to y'all to decide," Tidwell said.

If voters decide to cut ties with CapMetro, the city would have to pay an exit fee of about $6 million.