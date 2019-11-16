AUSTIN, Texas — A change is coming to Austin Duck Adventures Tourist attractions.

It has been stuck on dry land since the boat ramp at Walsh Boat Landing closed in September for construction.

On Thursday, the city council granted Austin Duck Adventures limited access to Lady Bird Lake at the Festival Beach Boat Ramp until summer 2020 or until another viable alternative becomes available.

For more than 10 years the Hydra-Terra vehicle has been taking visitors on tours around Downtown Austin before splashing into Lake Austin. Some residents are concerned about the attraction moving to Lady Bird Lake.

"The party boat section is over there and that’s where it should stay," said Miles Zuniga. "I don’t know what the city is thinking."

"I don't love it because this part of the lake is less congested and feels more park-like," said Peggy Hanley. "That is my favorite part about the lake."

Eric Dehler paddle-boards in Lady Bird Lake often.

"Having a big motorized vehicle such as a duck on the lake is a public safety hazard," said Duhler. "I think people could get injured and possibly drown."

The group can use Festival Beach Boat Ramp no more than two times per day on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and three times per day on weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

