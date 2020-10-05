AUSTIN, Texas — First responders are searching for the body of a man who reportedly jumped off the MoPac bridge into Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin and did not resurface on Saturday night.

Crews from Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department searched for more than 35 minutes before saying the incident is now a recovery operation.

Emergency services responded to 2104 Veterans Drive around 8:20 p.m., EMS said.

First-responding fire crews had six swimmers in the water searching for the missing man. STAR Flight Travis County also responded.

Police told KVUE several people, including a kayaker, tried to look for the person who jumped in the water but could not find them.

The Austin Police Department dive team has been called in to search.

No further information is available at this time.

