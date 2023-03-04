No evidence of foul play in Lady Bird Lake drownings, Austin police say

The statement from police comes after two bodies were found in the lake in less than two months' time.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said there is no evidence of foul play in any of the recent drownings in Lady Bird Lake.

In February, 30-year-old Jason John drowned in Lady Bird Lake after a night out with friends. This past weekend, 33-year-old Jonathan Honey was found dead in the lake after he was reported missing the day before.

Given that the two men's bodies were found in roughly the same area in less than two months' time, speculation has swirled on social media that the two incidents might be connected and the result of foul play. However, police are now setting the record straight.

On Monday, April 3, APD provided a statement saying the department is aware of speculation surrounding the cases. The department said although the cases are still under investigation and evidence is being analyzed, "at this time, there is no evidence in any of these cases to support allegations of foul play."

"While each incident has occurred at the lake, the circumstances, exact locations and demographics surrounding these cases vary," APD continued. "Our investigators approach every case with an open mind and objectively examine all available evidence."

APD said it works closely with the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, which conducts a parallel investigation into all deaths, including performing autopsies in each of these types of death investigations. APD said that the results of these autopsies have not "revealed any trauma to the bodies nor indication of foul play."

Police said that one common theme of the drownings so far this year has been a combination of alcohol and easy access to Lady Bird Lake. The department noted that many of the lake's access points can be challenging to see at night, and "the parks in which most of these drownings have occurred are park areas that close at 10 p.m. and occur after the park closes."

In the wake of both John's and Honey's deaths – and in previous cases – Austinites have called on the City of Austin to improve safety at Lady Bird Lake, near Rainey Street. Safety advocates have asked for more lighting and cameras in the area.