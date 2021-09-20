x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man arrested after jumping into Lady Bird Lake to get away from police

He and another man were charged with public lewdness.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are charging two men with public lewdness after one of them led officers on a chase across Lady Bird Lake overnight Monday.

The Austin Police Department was patrolling the Peace Point Park near Lady Bird Lake and South Lakeshore Boulevard at around 2 a.m. Monday when they found the two men on a park bench, police said.

Police detained them both, but one of the men got away and jumped in the lake. APD used boats to search for him and eventually found him all the way across the lake at a power plant.

The APD is charging that man with evading police and failing to identify himself.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Extremely heart wrenching' | 75 dogs killed in fire at Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown

Didn't receive the September Child Tax Credit? Here's what you need to know

Monday expected to be the hottest day of the year; cold front brings relief mid-week