Pentagon approves request to house 'unaccompanied migrant children' at vacant Lackland AFB dorm

SAN ANTONIO — A day after the Pentagon said it was reviewing a request to temporarily house an undetermined number of migrant children at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland amid the evolving situation at the southern border, the Department of Defense said the request has been approved.
It's unknown when some of the children will start arriving at the San Antonio Air Force base, but a release states preparations will begin immediately. Vacant dormitory space is expected to be used to shelter the children, and Fort Bliss was also included in the request.
Bexar County leaders say they're also discussing the possibility of using Freeman Coliseum on the east side as another temporary housing site for migrants. Those conversations remain ongoing as of Wednesday evening, but officials say a decision could come by the weekend.