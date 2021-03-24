Pentagon approves request to house 'unaccompanied migrant children' at vacant Lackland AFB dorm

Fort Bliss was also included in the request, which was submitted to the Pentagon by the Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — A day after the Pentagon said it was reviewing a request to temporarily house an undetermined number of migrant children at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland amid the evolving situation at the southern border, the Department of Defense said the request has been approved.

New tonight: @DeptofDefense approves request to temporarily house unaccompanied children at @JBSA_Official Lackland in #SanAntonio (& Fort Bliss).



Access will be granted "immediately" so @HHSGov can start preparing to care for kids.

Statement via https://t.co/AkyPqElxlS @kens5 pic.twitter.com/SyBNfPBlk7 — erica zucco (@ericazucco) March 24, 2021

It's unknown when some of the children will start arriving at the San Antonio Air Force base, but a release states preparations will begin immediately. Vacant dormitory space is expected to be used to shelter the children, and Fort Bliss was also included in the request.