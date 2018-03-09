AUSTIN — Seven people were forced to leave their homes on Labor Day after two separate fires destroyed homes in Austin.
The Austin Fire Department responded to one home on St. Albans Boulevard around 4 p.m. on Monday. The fire was under control by 4:45 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials said it caused an estimated $150,000 in structural damages and $75,000 in contents.
The Central Texas Red Cross will be assisting the family of four. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters also responded to a fire at 6917 Bethune Ave. before 5:30 p.m. Officials said that fire was caused by an electrical short from an overloaded outlet.
No injuries were reported in this fire, though three adults were displaced. They will also be assisted by the Central Texas Red Cross.
The fire damage was limited to one room. Damages were estimated at $30,000 structural, $10,000 in contents.