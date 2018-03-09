AUSTIN — Seven people were forced to leave their homes on Labor Day after two separate fires destroyed homes in Austin.

The Austin Fire Department responded to one home on St. Albans Boulevard around 4 p.m. on Monday. The fire was under control by 4:45 p.m.

Update 1806 St Albans. Fire cause remains under investigation. No injuries but 4 persons (2 adults 2 children) being assisted by @CenTexRedCross Fire heavily damaged attic and 2nd floor but crews did a good job of salvage on 1st floor Damage est at 150K structure 75K contents. pic.twitter.com/DmGMu6xemy — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 3, 2018

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials said it caused an estimated $150,000 in structural damages and $75,000 in contents.

The Central Texas Red Cross will be assisting the family of four. No injuries were reported.

1806 St Albans. Video during initial firefight. pic.twitter.com/QD80Qx9Awe — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 3, 2018

Firefighters also responded to a fire at 6917 Bethune Ave. before 5:30 p.m. Officials said that fire was caused by an electrical short from an overloaded outlet.

No injuries were reported in this fire, though three adults were displaced. They will also be assisted by the Central Texas Red Cross.

Final 6917 Bethune.Investigators ruled the cause accidental, electrical short of overloaded outlet. No injuries. Three adults displaced being assisted by @CenTexRedCross Quick action by firefighters limited fire damage to room of origin. Damage est at 30K structure/10k content pic.twitter.com/0cQ6ZfbVbb — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 4, 2018

The fire damage was limited to one room. Damages were estimated at $30,000 structural, $10,000 in contents.

© 2018 KVUE-TV