AUSTIN — A family of four was forced to leave their home on Labor Day after a fire tore through the first floor.
The Austin Fire Department responded to the home on St. Albans Boulevard around 4 p.m. on Monday. The fire was under control by 4:45 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials said it caused an estimated $150,000 in structural damages and $75,000 in contents.
The Central Texas Red Cross will be assisting the family. No injuries were reported.
