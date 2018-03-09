AUSTIN — A family of four was forced to leave their home on Labor Day after a fire tore through the first floor.

The Austin Fire Department responded to the home on St. Albans Boulevard around 4 p.m. on Monday. The fire was under control by 4:45 p.m.

Update 1806 St Albans. Fire cause remains under investigation. No injuries but 4 persons (2 adults 2 children) being assisted by @CenTexRedCross Fire heavily damaged attic and 2nd floor but crews did a good job of salvage on 1st floor Damage est at 150K structure 75K contents. pic.twitter.com/DmGMu6xemy — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 3, 2018

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials said it caused an estimated $150,000 in structural damages and $75,000 in contents.

The Central Texas Red Cross will be assisting the family. No injuries were reported.

1806 St Albans. Video during initial firefight. pic.twitter.com/QD80Qx9Awe — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 3, 2018

