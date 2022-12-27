La Quinta Channel oil spill cleanup deadline moved to Friday, officials say

Coast Guard officials told 3NEWS that they want to ensure that the spoil island located across from the facility is returned to 100 percent pre-spill conditions.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cleanup for the oil spill that took place in the La Quinta Channel on Christmas Eve is expected to take longer to fix than originally anticipated.

The spill was the result of a pipeline at the Flint Hills Resources Ingleside terminal that cracked in three places.

That sent 3,800 gallons of light crude oil into waters in the area.

A number of environmental companies were called in immediately to begin the cleanup process. The U.S. Coast Guard has been on the scene since the beginning of the incident, and hoped that the spill would be completely cleaned up by the end of day Tuesday.

Instead, officials told 3NEWS that work is expected to be completed by Friday. They add that they want to ensure that the spoil island located across from the Flint Hills facility is returned to 100 percent pre-spill conditions.

Coast Guard marine scientist Stephen McConnell said that no animals were impacted by the spill.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.