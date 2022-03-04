La Grange teen turns her passion into a career by becoming an EMT

Avery Diggs, 18, decided to turn her passion for helping others into a career after helping victims in a rollover crash last year.

LA GRANGE, Texas — The demand for certified emergency medical technicians (EMTs) is growing. Employment is expected to increase by about 11% over the next few years with more than 21,000 EMTs needed in Texas by 2028, according to the latest data from the Texas Workforce Commission.

Avery Diggs, 18, decided to turn her passion of helping others into a career after helping victims in a rollover crash last year.

"I pulled up on a wreck one day and had to perform CPR and then helped his wife, who was also across the street who was severely injured, and I think that was the specific moment for me where I realized, you know, I can handle this," Diggs said.

After completing a free 12-week intensive training, Diggs is now a full-time EMT with Fayette County Emergency Management Services.

"That was where I truly found out like, okay, this is definitely what I want to do. I love these ride outs and love these clinicals. I love the material that I'm studying," Diggs recalls of her training.

Diggs admits it's not an easy field, but she said this is what she wants to dedicate her life to.

"It's lots of insanity. It's very odd to go from sleeping in your bed one minute and then, you know, in 30 minutes you're putting patient a helicopter and sending them off and then you're back in bed the next 30 minutes. So it's very interesting, but I I absolutely love the dynamic of it," Diggs said.

Next up for Diggs is to become a paramedic and possibly become a nurse down the road.

Diggs was able to complete her training after she connected with Community Action, Inc of Central Texas and Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube