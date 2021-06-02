La Grange police asking for help in shooting death of man

The shooting happened at the River Valley Apartment complex in La Grange.

LA GRANGE, Texas — The La Grange Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting death.

According to the La Grange Police Department, a 40-year-old man was shot and killed at the River Valley Apartment complex located on Koenig Lane in La Grange.

The man, identified as David Wayne Harrison Jr., was shot sometime between 11:30 p.m. and midnight May 30. He was a La Grange resident.

The chief of police said there is no known danger to the public and that it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the La Grange Police Department at 979-968-5806. The case is still under investigation by the La Grange PD and the Texas Rangers.