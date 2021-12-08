La Grange middle schooler charged for allegedly making threats on TikTok

The La Grange Middle School student was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

LA GRANGE, Texas — A La Grange ISD middle schooler has been charged after allegedly making threats on social media app TikTok.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received several complaints about the post on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, deputies with the assistance of the FBI were able to locate the person suspected of making the post.

The student was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

“Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that any threats against a school will be taken seriously in Fayette County and any persons involved will be prosecuted,” the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident follows a similar report at Leander ISD this week. Additional Leander PD officers were sent to Rouse High School after the school learned about a threat made against the campus on social media app Snapchat.

A later update the morning of Dec. 8 from the principal said LPD had spoken with "some" students regarding the post and found no evidence of a credible threat. That investigation remains active as they work to identify where the post originated from and potentially pursue charges.