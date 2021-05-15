Man detained after road rage incident in Round Rock

Police said a nearby Sam's Club was placed on lockdown but has since reopened.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man has been detained after a reported road rage incident in Round Rock on Saturday afternoon.

The Round Rock Police Department said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. after one driver reportedly brandished a gun.

The two drivers pulled into a parking lot in the 100 block of Sundance Parkway in the La Frontera neighborhood, police said.

A nearby Sam’s Club was placed on lockdown during the incident “out of an abundance of caution,” but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and the scene is secure.