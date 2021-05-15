x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Man detained after road rage incident in Round Rock

Police said a nearby Sam's Club was placed on lockdown but has since reopened.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man has been detained after a reported road rage incident in Round Rock on Saturday afternoon.

The Round Rock Police Department said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. after one driver reportedly brandished a gun.

The two drivers pulled into a parking lot in the 100 block of Sundance Parkway in the La Frontera neighborhood, police said.

A nearby Sam’s Club was placed on lockdown during the incident “out of an abundance of caution,” but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and the scene is secure.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Police search for man who shot at woman outside women's reproductive services clinic

Iconic 1980s music video star and actress Tawny Kitaen dead at 59

Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23