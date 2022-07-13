City of Kyle asking residents to limit water use 'as much as possible'

The City says the water system still hasn't fully recovered from a water line break and is experiencing a high demand.

KYLE, Texas — The City of Kyle is asking people to limit water use.

The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority limited the city's water supply after a water line break on Tuesday. The line has been fixed now, but the City says the system still hasn't fully recovered and is experiencing high demand.

Residents are asked to continue to limit water use “as much as possible” until the system has fully recovered.

“We are continuing to closely watch the system and will make updates as they become available,” the City of Kyle said on Wednesday morning.

Due to the continued increased demand on the water system, the City of Kyle is also amending its Stage II water restrictions to limit irrigation use to one day a week, until further notice.

The amended irrigation schedule is:

Residential odd-numbered addresses: Wednesday

Residential even-numbered addresses: Thursday

Commercial and multi-family: Friday

For more on current drought restrictions, visit the City of Kyle website. The City will also provide updates on the water situation here.