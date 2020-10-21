SILVER ALERT: Officials searching for 79-year-old man last seen in Kyle

He was last seen at 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 21 in the 9100 block of FM 2001 in Kyle, DPS said.

KYLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a silver alert for a 79-year-old man last seen in Kyle.

Authorities are searching for Robert Mohler. He was last seen at 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 21 in the 9100 block of FM 2001 in Kyle, wearing a red T-shirt with holes, denim jeans and gray tennis shoes. Mohler is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has a scar on his nose.

Officials say Mohler was last seen driving a gray 2005 Dodge Neon with red stripes and a small spoiler on the trunk with the Texas license plate BRH2107.

Law enforcement officials believe Mohler's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding where Mohler might be, contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-398-6747.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Robert Mohler from Kyle, TX, on 10/21/2020, TX plate BRH2107. pic.twitter.com/mpWU681WYg — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) October 21, 2020