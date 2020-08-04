KYLE, Texas — Editor's note: The related video discusses the closing of the River Place Nature Trail due to social distancing rules

The City of Kyle is allowing residents to continue outdoor recreation and fitness with the assistance of police officers who will ensure that local rules are followed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Recently, the city finished its construction of the 3.5 mile Plum Creek Trail connecting Waterleaf Park to Lake Kyle Park. This new trail is part of the proposed Emerald Crown Trail project that will connect Austin, Kyle and other Central Texas communities.

“With our parks and public green spaces mattering more now than ever, we are excited to provide our citizens with another opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy nature on an all-natural trail,” said Mariana Espinoza, Kyle’s director of parks and recreation. “This trail portion is part of a much bigger project that citizens will be able to enjoy for years to come.”

While Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order is still in place, the City of Kyle hopes to allow residents to enjoy the outdoors while maintaining social distancing regulations.

The new trail offers bird-watching opportunities and hiking routes.

City of Kyle’s tips to enjoying green space

Get into a good headspace – exercise and fresh air are great ways to maintain good mental health.

Maintain your space – maintain a minimum of 6 feet between yourself and people of other households. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own sanitizer and practice social distancing.

Leave no trace – use designated paths and remove any trash or debris left by you or your pet. Note that pets are not allowed on golf course paths and trails.

