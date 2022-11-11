City of Kyle to hold runoff election for District 1 seat

The top two candidates for the seat are Amanda Stark and Bear Heiser. Early voting and election day voting for the district one seat will be held at Kyle City Hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KYLE, Texas — Results from election day in the City of Kyle revealed there will be a city council runoff election for District 1 and a new council member in District 3.

Out of six candidates, no one candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the run for the District 1 seat. The top two candidates for the seat are Amanda Stark and Bear Heiser.

Unofficially, Stark led the race by receiving 29.1%, or 3,120 votes, while Heiser gained 20.68%, or 2,217 votes. The remaining four candidates all had less than 20% of votes in their favor.

The election runoff between Stark and Heiser is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13.

District 3 had more success.

Former Councilmember Robert Rizo and candidate Miguel Zuniga ran for the seat. However, Miguel Zuniga garnered the most public support, receiving 5,717 votes or, 53.13% of the vote. Former Councilman Rizo received 5,044 votes, or 46.16% of the vote.

According to a press release from the City of Kyle, outgoing District 3 Councilmember Rizo will be acknowledged and incoming Councilman Miguel Zuniga will be sworn in during the upcoming Nov. 15 city council meeting.

All other election results will not be considered official until they are canvassed on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The City of Kyle will be holding early voting and Election Day voting for the District 1 seat at Kyle City Hall.

Early Voting at Kyle City Hall, 100 West Center St.:

Monday, Nov. 28, to Thursday, Dec. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5, to Thursday, Dec. 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day Voting at Kyle City Hall, 100 West Center St., and Precinct 2 Office, Hays County, 5458 FM 2770

Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube