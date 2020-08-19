Fajita Drive: Kyle City Council renames Rebel Drive

The City said the renaming was to better reflect Kyle’s diverse community and history.

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle City Council has approved a resolution to rename the entire length of Rebel Drive to “Fajita Drive.”

The vote on Tuesday was an effort “to be more reflective of the City’s diverse community and history,” the City said in a statement.

Fajita Drive is an homage to Kyle’s place in fajita history, with Juan Antonio “Sonny” Falcón known for selling the first fajita taco in September of 1969 at a concession booth at a Diez & Seis celebration. Falcón became known as “The Fajita King” and helped popularize the dish throughout Central Texas, making appearances at rodeos, fairs and festivals.

“When we name our public places and roads, we need to try to not only take this city’s cultural diversity into consideration but our history and who and what we are memorializing with these names,” Mayor Travis Mitchell said. “That’s why I think it’s time to make these changes. We need to celebrate someone that has positively affected people in the City of Kyle and I think we have that with Sonny Falcón. He sold the first fajita right here in Kyle and went on to became ‘The Fajita King,’ a character known all throughout Central Texas and beyond for spreading joy with his food.”

The City said Fajita Drive will extend from the road’s southern end at West Center Street 1.67 miles north to the intersection of North Old Stagecoach Road/FM 2770.

The U.S. Postal Service is working with the City on the name change and will deliver mail to both street names for one year. All current residents and businesses on the street will be notified of the change. The City asks all business owners, property owners and current residents to fill out a change-of-address form with USPS and notify these contacts:

A notification will not be required at the Appraisal District, the Passport Office (except for applications currently processing) or the City of Kyle utility services.