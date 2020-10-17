x
Kyle police ask for assistance in finding missing elderly man with dementia

Jack Walker, 82, was last seen near the area of Food Box on FM 1626 at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said.
KYLE, Texas — Police in Kyle are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man with dementia.

Jack Walker, 82, was last seen near the area of Food Box on FM 1626 at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

He is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 148 pounds. Police said he may have a red rash around his mouth.

Walker was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red-and-blue checkered pajama pants and black sneakers. Police said he uses a white, sit-on walker.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-268-3232.

