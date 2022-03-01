Kyle police partnering with DFPS to provide gunlocks to households in need

The Kyle Police Department will provide 200 gun locks for families that have firearms to help protect children from gun-related accidents.

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department (KPD) is partnering with the Hays and Caldwell County Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to provide extra safety measures for households that have guns.

In a Facebook post, KPD said it will provide 200 gunlocks to Child Protective Service (CPS) investigators. This move is a part of a larger initiative: Project Child Safe.

Most child firearm-related accidents happen while children are in the care of a parent or adults. Participating police departments and CPS are partnering with Project Child Safe to help lessen the chance of these fatalities from happening.

"Partnerships like this will help kids and families remain safe and prevent these tragedies in the future," the post said.

Project Child Safe is a safety education program developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation that aims to promote firearm safety. They offer and distribute firearm safety kits through partnering law enforcement agencies.

According to their website, "the kits include a cable-style gun-locking device and a brochure that discusses safe handling and secure storage guidelines to help deter access by unauthorized individuals."

Several Central Texas police departments partner with Project Child Safe, such as the Austin Police Department, Travis County Sheriff's Office, the Burnet County Sherriff's Office and the Williamson County Constable Precinct.

The Texas DFPS 2021 Child Maltreatment Fatalities and Near Fatalities Annual Report found that eight children died in firearm-related incidents. This is an increase in accidents from the average seven children that have died from firearm-related accidents each year over the past decade.

KPD advises parents to teach their kids to stop, leave the area and tell an adult if they see a gun.

The department also has five safety tips regarding children's safety for parents who own guns:

Keep your gun unloaded. Do not store bullets and guns in the same place. Use cable locks or trigger locks Use locks with no keys, such as combination, magnetic or electronic locks. Store guns in a lock box, vault or safe.