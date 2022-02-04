Kyle PD receiving more reports of rental scams in the area

The department said scammers usually offer great deals to move in quickly, but after transferring the money, people learn that the home was never actually for rent.

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department said it has seen an increase in reports of rental scams.

The department said it has received reports of the scams after people find homes for rent in Kyle via internet searches, like on Facebook Marketplace or some kind of rental home website, that turn out to be fake postings.

Scammers ask people inquiring about the rentals to send deposits and application fees via money transfer platforms, like Apple Pay or CashApp. The department said scammers usually offer great deals to move in quickly, but after transferring the money, people learn that the homes were never actually for rent.

The Federal Trade Commission has information on how to spot a rental scam when looking for a home. Here are some signs:

They tell you to wire money

They want a security deposit or first month's rent before you've met or signed a lease

They say they're out of the country

The commission said rental scams should be reported to local law enforcement and to the FTC.

The FTC said there are two common rental scams: Hijacked ads and phantom rentals.

In a hijacked ad, scammers hijack a real listing by changing the contact information and placing the modified ad on another site. The altered ad may even have the name of the person who posted the original ad while in other cases, scammers have hijacked email accounts of property owners or vacation rental websites.

The second type of scam is a phantom rental, which is what the Kyle PD reported in the area. Much like what Kyle PD said, phantom rentals are made up listings for places that aren't for rent or might not exist. Victims are lured in with the promise of great deals as scammers try to get money from victims before unsuspecting people find out the deals are actually scams.

For more information on rental scams, visit the FTC website.