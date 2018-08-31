KYLE, Texas — Preparations are underway for the second annual Pie in the Sky Festival in Kyle.

Hosted by the Pie Capital of Texas, the festival celebrates all things pie, and will also feature hot air balloons, live music, local and statewide vendors as well as plenty of family-friendly activities. The festival will kick off Friday afternoon out at Lake Kyle and run through Sunday, Sept. 2.

Kim Hilsenbeck, a spokesperson for the City of Kyle, said in just its first year, the festival attracted around 12,000 visitors. She said she's excited for even more crowds to make it out this year, especially after her and her team have made some revisions to make transportation and parking a lot easier.

"We've completely revamped our transportation program for the festival. There's going to be free parking at three locations: It's going to be at Lehman High School, Tobias Elementary School and the Seton hospital parking lot near the medical professional building," Hilsenbeck said. "Once you're parked there, which is free, you can then hop on a shuttle, which is also free, that will bring you right up to the gate here at Lake Kyle."

The shuttles will all follow their own designated routes, and will begin making their rounds at 5 p.m. Upon arrival to the gates, there will be three lines: One for those who already have their tickets, one for Groupon ticket holders and one for those who need to buy them day of. More ticket information can be found here.

While the festival is hosted by the Pie Capital of Texas, Hilsenbeck pointed out it's not your traditional pies people will get to try.

"While we love dessert pie, we also decided to make it a little bit more quirky, a little bit more fun, and expand it and that includes all kinds of pie like pizza, chicken pot pie, or Frito pie. That's what we're talking about when we say Pie in the Sky, and Pie Capital," said Hilsenbeck. "We want everyone to have fun with this brand. Embrace it, enjoy it."

The festival also includes 25 hot air balloons, which visitors will have a chance to get on for a tethered-ride at a price not included in the ticket. At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the balloons will all take off at the same time, and will take off the next morning at 6:30 a.m. for another mass ascension.

The concerts are included in the ticket to the festival. The live music will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday with Prophets and Outlaws, with headliner Stoney LaRue following after at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, Jack Ingram will headline, with other musical guests: DJ, Dirty River Boys, Django Walker, and Mike & the Moonpies. On Sunday DJ and the Imperial Starlighters will perform at the festival.

Click here to read through your Pie in the Sky Festival guide.

