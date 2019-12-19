KYLE, Texas — Often times when 911 calls come in for medical service, police officers are the first on the scene.

That's why the City of Kyle is making sure all its officers have the tools needed to save a life, including tourniquets.

"I have four different tourniquets, or four tourniquets in here as well as several other medical devices I can use," said Kyle PD officer Daniel Preston.

Preston is the one who trains other Kyle officers in how to use them.

"High and tight," he explained. "Once it's as high and as tight as possible, you get in and grab the windless and you just begin to turn and twist."

It's a tool that completely stops blood flow and once had a bad reputation because it was believed to lead to limb loss. Now, it's one of the first things officers are taught to do when someone's bleeding heavily.

"We've had officers use them the other night, so I replaced theirs with mine," said Preston. "So we've had several documented cases where it's worked."

"It's been obviously very beneficial and contributed to saving some people's lives in several of those instances," said Kyle Police Captain Pedro Hernandez.

Hernandez says many of the officers have their own specialties, such as tourniquets. Then as the experts, they are able to teach others these skills. He says that makes it easier for others to learn from them.

"For an officer or new recruit," explained Hernandez, "for them to learn that from one of their co-workers, one of their fellow police officers within the department, it sometimes makes it easier for them."

As for Officer Preston, he feels that keeping these tools on their belts will help save lives for those in need.

"It's going to stop that a lot faster than just applying manual pressure," he said.

