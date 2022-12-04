Kyle PD hosting free catalytic converter etching event on Saturday

The event will be held July 16 at Dave's Kyle Auto & Diesel Repair.

The event will be held Saturday, July 16, at the auto shop located at 395 County Road 202 Suite 9B. It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vehicle owners will have their car's VIN etched onto the catalytic converter in an effort to reduce the chance of being a victim of catalytic converter theft.

The increase in thefts can be traced to the cost of precious metals in the parts that have skyrocketed in recent years. Recyclers would pay between $50 and $250 per catalytic converter.

To help prevent the thieves from stealing your catalytic converter, Kyle PD recommends:

Choosing safe parking conditions with adequate light and security

Having a catalytic converter anti-theft device installed

Spray the catalytic converter with highly visible, high-heat paint

