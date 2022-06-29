x
Kyle man arrested, charged with death of 7-month-old infant

Mark Anthony Briones, 32, was reportedly left in charge of the infant at the time her injuries occurred.

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a Thursday infant death.

The 7-month-old's mother brought the child to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital, where she was then transferred to Dell Children's Medical Center and treated for life-threatening injuries sustained at home. Police reported to Dell Children's on Monday, June 20, and began an investigation into the injuries.

The infant died of her injuries on Thursday, June 23.

Police said they discovered 32-year-old Mark Anthony Briones, of Kyle, was looking after the child at the time of her injuries. Briones was "a roommate in the household," police said in a release.

Police obtained a warrant for Briones' arrest on the capital felony charge of capital murder of a person under 10 years of age.

Briones remains in Hays County Jail.

