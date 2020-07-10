City of Kyle, Uber partner for $3.14 subsidized rideshare program

For the price of $3.14, anyone can ride an Uber from anywhere within Kyle city limits at any time, any day of the week.

KYLE, Texas — The City of Kyle on Wednesday announced the launch of the Uber Kyle $3.14 program, providing city-subsidized rideshare options for both residents and visitors.

That means for the price of $3.14, anyone can ride an Uber from anywhere within Kyle city limits at any time, any day of the week. The program will issue riders a monthly voucher that is valid for eight one-way trips through the City's mobile app.

“Over the years we’ve been looking for a way to provide citywide transportation that was both cost-effective and convenient for residents and visitors,” Mayor Pro Tem Rick Koch said. “So, we are excited to partner with Uber and their innovative platform in bringing a transportation program that embraces technology and meets the affordability and convenience needs of the community.”

The program will subsidize rides for up to $10 per ride, after riders pay the first $3.14. Riders will be responsible for any charges or fees that go over the $10 City subsidy and the initial $3.14.

"Because in the Pie Capital of Texas, we embrace all things pie- or pi-related," the City of Kyle said in a press release.

The program will also offer Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles through UberWAV for the same cost. These riders can choose the UberWAV option when getting their city voucher and setting up their trip.

"We're proud to stand with the City of Kyle to expand public transportation to more people and places," said head of Uber Transit Agency relations Ellie Newnham. "Programs like the one we're launching today can help communities stay connected, and more importantly expand mobility to those who most critically need it. We look forward to working even more closely with Kyle in the coming months."

Here's how it works.

Using Uber Kyle $3.14:

Download the Uber App & create an account. If you have an existing Uber account, make sure your app is updated. Download the City of Kyle app and select "Uber $3.14." Select "Get Voucher." You will then be prompted to enter information and “Accept Voucher.” After accepting the voucher, use the Uber app to enter a destination. If the voucher information is applied, the discount will appear above the “confirm” button.

Using UberWAV Kyle $3.14:

Download the Uber App & create an account. If you have an existing Uber account, make sure your app is updated. Download the City of Kyle app & select "Uber $3.14." Select "Get Voucher." You will then be prompted to enter information and “Accept Voucher.” Select "WALLET" from the Uber app menu. Scroll down, tap "Add Promo Code," enter "WAVKyle" and tap "Add." Enter your destination and swipe the ride menu to view more options; you will find ‘WAV’ in the "More" vehicle options field. If the voucher information is applied, the discount will appear above the “confirm” button.

Riders must be 18 years or older or be accompanied by an adult to use the Uber Kyle $3.14 program. If riders travel outside the service area, the program will not apply. Tips are not included.

