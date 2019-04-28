KYLE, Texas — Kyle police are looking for a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that left two women dead.

Police say the incident happened near the I-35 access road and Windy Hill Road at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses say a pickup truck hit a sedan with five passengers in it. Two of those people died and the other three were taken to the hospital.

All of the passengers are from out town, police say.

Police say the person in the pickup truck caused the wreck and ran away from the scene on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.