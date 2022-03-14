Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Kyle

Police said a witness followed the suspect's vehicle after the incident until it stopped.

KYLE, Texas — A woman has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run involving a cyclist in Kyle on Sunday night.

The Kyle Police Department said the incident happened around 10:05 p.m. on the southbound Interstate 35 access road near Martinez Loop.

Officers arriving on the scene began first-aid efforts on the injured cyclist, identified as 26-year-old Giddings resident Bret Steinmann. Steinmann was taken to the Ascension Seton Hays emergency room where he later died.

Police said one witness followed the suspect’s vehicle until it stopped. The suspect, 35-year-old Elizabeth Jenell Mitchell, eventually returned to the scene on foot and admitted to the accident and fleeing the scene, police said.

Her vehicle was found in the 400 block of Coleto Creek Loop with extensive heavy-impact damage to the front end, hood, windshield and roof.

"I extend my condolences to the victim’s family and hope the quick conclusion of this case can bring them a sense of closure," said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett.

Mitchell was charged with accident involving death, a second-degree felony, as well as an unrelated criminal mischief warrant from Hays County. She is currently being held at the Hays County Jail.

