KYLE, Texas — A simple gesture in a parking spot in the city of Kyle is honoring veterans hurt while overseas.

"It was the best 14-and-a-half years of my life," said Ivan Castellon, who was injured while serving in Iraq.

Castellon was awarded the Purple Heart medal after his tank was hit by an explosive device.

"It took me about six to eight months to speak right again," he said. "I had brain swelling and no movement on my legs."

His service to this country is not going unnoticed for the VFW Post #12058 in Kyle.

"This gesture is the least I could do to thank them for sacrificing their lives and family for our freedom," said Craig Halloway, who helped put the painting together.

"We were given the Purple Heart plaque for the sign and we thought we wanted to recognize our vets a little more than just a sign next to the handicap site," added Bobby J. Diaz Jr., Post Commander of the group.

The simple parking spot was detailed in all purple with a golden emblem in the center.

"Even while we were painting, people were driving by honking their horns waving to us," Halloway said. "We knew it was something special here being well received."

"If we actually painted the whole spot purple, it would identify the spot with purpose," Diaz said. "We understand what they went through so they will not be left behind."

The group is now looking to work with the City in building their first Veterans Memorial Monument and are hopeful to have a parade next year.

"It means a lot because it shows appreciation and dedication to us in the sacrifice we give to this great country," Castellon said.

© 2018 KVUE-TV