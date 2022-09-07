Kyle City Manager Scott Sellers resigns from position after eight years

A recent investigation into Sellers found "no unlawful harassment or discrimination" but he decided to resign, the City said.

KYLE, Texas — The City of Kyle announced Wednesday afternoon that Kyle City Manager Scott Sellers resigned effective Sept. 6.

Sellers was recently placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, the City said it found no "unlawful harassment or discrimination."

"However, considering all factors both internally and externally, Sellers has decided to resign," the City said in a release.

Sellers served as city manager for nearly eight years. During his time in the position, Sellers helped created millions of square feet of commercial space, negotiated more than 30,000 residential units, and incentivized Costco and many other retailers and restaurants.

Sellers also resolved water, wastewater and stormwater issues, planned for the reconstruction of roadways throughout the city, and created the Pie Capital brand and Pie in the Sky Celebration along with the Vybe trail system.

During his time in the position, Kyle doubled in population, geographical size and budget, the City said.

Sellers is an ICMA credentialed manager, a certified public manager and has served on a variety of boards and commissions.

