KYLE, Texas — Some residents in Kyle are being asked to shelter in place as the Kyle Police Department responds to reports of an active shooter.

Police are on the scene near the 100 block of Brazos Lane, the City of Kyle said.

Residents in the area should shelter in place until further notice.

KVUE is on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.