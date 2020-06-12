KVUE wins 5 Lone Star Emmy Awards

The KVUE news and promotions teams were nominated for a total of 20 Lone Star Emmys this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The news never stops and that's certainly been the case this year. From nationwide protests to a worldwide pandemic, news crews across the U.S. have had to adapt to unprecedented circumstances to continue to bring viewers the information they need.

This year, the KVUE news and promotions teams were nominated for 20 Lone Star Emmy Awards for their efforts – the most of any station in Austin. Our teams took home five of those awards.

Please join us in congratulating our fellow team members on this prestigious honor.

For a story or newscast to be nominated for a 2020 Lone Star Emmy Award, it had to have aired between June 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020. Here are the KVUE stories and newscasts that won this year:

Newscast - Evening - Medium Markets

"KVUE News Nightbeat"

Lauren Petterson, producer

Newscast - Morning/Daytime - Medium Markets

"Welcome To My Home. Now, Here's The News!"

Steven Salas, news producer

Tori Larned, reporter

Blythe Nebeker, news producer

Tawaun Cole, executive producer

Kalyn Norwood, reporter

Yvonne Nava, anchor

Mary Posani, news producer

Spot News

"I Can't Breathe" (coverage of the Austin protests)

Kevin Davison, producer

Blythe Nebeker, producer

Steven Salas, producer

Mike Marut, reporter

Christina Ginn, news director

Crime - News Single Story/Series/Feature

Kris Betts, reporter/anchor

Brian Bell, photographer/editor

Joe Ellis, executive producer

Environment - No Time Limit

Tony Plohetski, reporter

Brian Bell, photojournalist

Here is a look at the other 15 KVUE segments or series that received nominations this year:

General Assignment Report - No Time Limit

Tony Plohetski, reporter

Brian Bell, photojournalist

Erica Proffer, reporter/photographer

Joe Ellis, executive producer

Breaking News

"Austin Police Shoot At George Floyd Protesters"

Kalyn Norwood, reporter

Continuing Coverage - No Time Limit

"COVID-19 Ravages Texas Nursing Homes"

Brad Streicher, reporter

Investigative Report - Series

"Compounding Pharmacy Failures"

Erica Proffer, reporter

Joe Ellis, producer

News Special

Terri Gruca, reporter/anchor

Joe Ellis, executive producer

Brian Bell, photographer/editor

Business/Consumer - Within 24 Hours

Molly Oak, reporter, editor

Business/Consumer - No Time Limit

Brad Streicher, investigative reporter

Joe Ellis, executive producer

Crime - News Single Story/Series/Feature

Tony Plohetski, reporter

Brian Bell, photographer/editor

Historical/Cultural - News Single Story/Feature/Series

Ashley Goudeau, reporter

Tom Rapp, photojournalist

Human Interest - News Single Story

Hank Cavagnaro, MMJ/reporter

Human Interest - News Feature

Hank Cavagnaro, reporter

Jackson Grimm, photographer

Societal Concerns - No Time Limit

Brad Streicher, reporter

Editor - Program (Non-News)

"One More Year"

Bryant Alvarez, editor

Talent - Reporter - General Assignment/Spot News/Specialty Assignment

"Rush To The Rescue, Mike Rush"

Mike Rush, reporter