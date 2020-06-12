KVUE wins 5 Lone Star Emmy Awards

AUSTIN, Texas — The news never stops and that's certainly been the case this year. From nationwide protests to a worldwide pandemic, news crews across the U.S. have had to adapt to unprecedented circumstances to continue to bring viewers the information they need.
This year, the KVUE news and promotions teams were nominated for 20 Lone Star Emmy Awards for their efforts – the most of any station in Austin. Our teams took home five of those awards.
For a story or newscast to be nominated for a 2020 Lone Star Emmy Award, it had to have aired between June 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020. Here are the KVUE stories and newscasts that won this year:
Newscast - Evening - Medium Markets
"KVUE News Nightbeat"
Lauren Petterson, producer
Newscast - Morning/Daytime - Medium Markets
"Welcome To My Home. Now, Here's The News!"
Steven Salas, news producer
Tori Larned, reporter
Blythe Nebeker, news producer
Tawaun Cole, executive producer
Kalyn Norwood, reporter
Yvonne Nava, anchor
Mary Posani, news producer
Spot News
"I Can't Breathe" (coverage of the Austin protests)
Kevin Davison, producer
Blythe Nebeker, producer
Steven Salas, producer
Mike Marut, reporter
Christina Ginn, news director
Crime - News Single Story/Series/Feature
Kris Betts, reporter/anchor
Brian Bell, photographer/editor
Joe Ellis, executive producer
Environment - No Time Limit
Tony Plohetski, reporter
Brian Bell, photojournalist
Here is a look at the other 15 KVUE segments or series that received nominations this year:
General Assignment Report - No Time Limit
Tony Plohetski, reporter
Brian Bell, photojournalist
Erica Proffer, reporter/photographer
Joe Ellis, executive producer
Breaking News
"Austin Police Shoot At George Floyd Protesters"
Kalyn Norwood, reporter
Continuing Coverage - No Time Limit
"COVID-19 Ravages Texas Nursing Homes"
Brad Streicher, reporter
Investigative Report - Series
"Compounding Pharmacy Failures"
Erica Proffer, reporter
Joe Ellis, producer
News Special
Terri Gruca, reporter/anchor
Joe Ellis, executive producer
Brian Bell, photographer/editor
Business/Consumer - Within 24 Hours
Molly Oak, reporter, editor
Business/Consumer - No Time Limit
Brad Streicher, investigative reporter
Joe Ellis, executive producer
Crime - News Single Story/Series/Feature
Tony Plohetski, reporter
Brian Bell, photographer/editor
Historical/Cultural - News Single Story/Feature/Series
Ashley Goudeau, reporter
Tom Rapp, photojournalist
Human Interest - News Single Story
Hank Cavagnaro, MMJ/reporter
Human Interest - News Feature
Hank Cavagnaro, reporter
Jackson Grimm, photographer
Societal Concerns - No Time Limit
Brad Streicher, reporter
Editor - Program (Non-News)
"One More Year"
Bryant Alvarez, editor
Talent - Reporter - General Assignment/Spot News/Specialty Assignment
"Rush To The Rescue, Mike Rush"
Mike Rush, reporter
