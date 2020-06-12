x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

KVUE wins 5 Lone Star Emmy Awards

The KVUE news and promotions teams were nominated for a total of 20 Lone Star Emmys this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The news never stops and that's certainly been the case this year. From nationwide protests to a worldwide pandemic, news crews across the U.S. have had to adapt to unprecedented circumstances to continue to bring viewers the information they need.

This year, the KVUE news and promotions teams were nominated for 20 Lone Star Emmy Awards for their efforts – the most of any station in Austin. Our teams took home five of those awards.

Please join us in congratulating our fellow team members on this prestigious honor.

For a story or newscast to be nominated for a 2020 Lone Star Emmy Award, it had to have aired between June 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020. Here are the KVUE stories and newscasts that won this year:

Newscast - Evening - Medium Markets

"KVUE News Nightbeat"

Lauren Petterson, producer

Newscast - Morning/Daytime - Medium Markets

"Welcome To My Home. Now, Here's The News!"

Steven Salas, news producer

Tori Larned, reporter

Blythe Nebeker, news producer

Tawaun Cole, executive producer

Kalyn Norwood, reporter

Yvonne Nava, anchor

Mary Posani, news producer

Spot News

"I Can't Breathe" (coverage of the Austin protests)

Kevin Davison, producer

Blythe Nebeker, producer

Steven Salas, producer

Mike Marut, reporter

Christina Ginn, news director

Crime - News Single Story/Series/Feature

"Without a Doubt: The State Vs. Rodney Reed"

Kris Betts, reporter/anchor

Brian Bell, photographer/editor

Joe Ellis, executive producer

RELATED: Rodney Reed: His fight for a new trial and why prosecutors say he's guilty

Environment - No Time Limit

"Left in the Dust"

Tony Plohetski, reporter

Brian Bell, photojournalist

RELATED: Left in the Dust: Digging into the Texas Hill Country's growing rock mining industry

Here is a look at the other 15 KVUE segments or series that received nominations this year:

General Assignment Report - No Time Limit

"A Life of Shame"

Tony Plohetski, reporter

Brian Bell, photojournalist

RELATED: ‘Wept like babies that day’: Man recalls family’s reaction after child sex abuse conviction overturned

"I Feel Like a Celebrity"

Erica Proffer, reporter/photographer

Joe Ellis, executive producer

RELATED: 'I feel like a celebrity' | WWII Veteran gets renovations after a contractor nightmare

Breaking News

"Austin Police Shoot At George Floyd Protesters"

Kalyn Norwood, reporter

Continuing Coverage - No Time Limit

"COVID-19 Ravages Texas Nursing Homes"

Brad Streicher, reporter

Investigative Report - Series

"Compounding Pharmacy Failures"

Erica Proffer, reporter

Joe Ellis, producer

News Special

"Medical Device Dangers"

Terri Gruca, reporter/anchor

Joe Ellis, executive producer

Brian Bell, photographer/editor

Business/Consumer - Within 24 Hours

"Ready To Re-'assemble'?"

Molly Oak, reporter, editor

Business/Consumer - No Time Limit

"The Trouble With TurnKey"

Brad Streicher, investigative reporter

Joe Ellis, executive producer

Crime - News Single Story/Series/Feature

"Yogurt Shop Roadblock"

Tony Plohetski, reporter

Brian Bell, photographer/editor

RELATED: Why is the FBI withholding DNA evidence in Austin’s 1991 yogurt shop murders?

Historical/Cultural - News Single Story/Feature/Series

"Preserving East Austin"

Ashley Goudeau, reporter

Tom Rapp, photojournalist

RELATED: Boomtown 2040: Tomorrow's ATX – Preserving the culture of East Austin

Human Interest - News Single Story

"It Can Really Help You Deal"

Hank Cavagnaro, MMJ/reporter

RELATED: In Other News: Wimberley man quits job with 6-figure salary for leather

Human Interest - News Feature

"Really Sweet Lemonade"

Hank Cavagnaro, reporter

Jackson Grimm, photographer

RELATED: Lockhart third-grader helps raise money for victims of Harvey while on summer vacation

Societal Concerns - No Time Limit

"Mentally Ill And Stuck In Jail"

Brad Streicher, reporter

RELATED: Hundreds of mentally ill people sit in Texas jails waiting for hospital treatment

Editor - Program (Non-News)

"One More Year"

Bryant Alvarez, editor

Talent - Reporter - General Assignment/Spot News/Specialty Assignment

"Rush To The Rescue, Mike Rush"

Mike Rush, reporter

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Memorial for Austin couple killed in crash focuses on hope

HIGHLIGHTS: Texas Longhorns bounce back with 69-31 win over Kansas State Wildcats

'Operation Spyder Web': Current, former UT students arrested in drug trafficking operation