AUSTIN, Texas — The coronavirus pandemic has changed and uprooted so many lives. Both college and high school seniors did not get to finish their last semesters in person and many won't have the opportunity to walk down the stage to receive their diplomas.

KVUE wants to make sure that those seniors are recognized.

KVUE is collecting pictures of your seniors to honor the class of 2020 and updating an online photo gallery.

If you want to see photos of your graduates in KVUE's gallery, submit them online.

You can upload your photo to the submission form below:

