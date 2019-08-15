AUSTIN, Texas — The TEGNA Foundation, through its Community Grant program, serves the greater good of its communities by supporting nonprofit activities where TEGNA does business. TEGNA Inc. is the parent company to KVUE, the ABC affiliate in Austin, Texas, dedicated to "making Austin better."
KVUE is excited to announce that it is now accepting grant proposals from local nonprofit organizations that align to making greater Austin better in the areas of affordability and transportation, which tie to its Boomtown 2040 initiatives.
Grant applications are submitted to KVUE using the application found on the TEGNA Foundation website. Applications are due Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. The average grant amount is in the $1,000 to $5,000 range.
Applicants need to include the grant application form, your proposal plus the required attachments. KVUE reviews all submissions within one month after the deadline. Applicants are notified of final decisions about 90 to 120 days after deadlines.
Please mail applications to:
Hana Adeni
KVUE-TV ABC
3201 Steck Avenue
Austin, TX 78757
Or email submissions to HAdeni@kvue.com.
What TEGNA Does Not Fund
Like many donors, TEGNA and KVUE receive many more requests than they can fund. As a result, grants will not be considered for the following purposes:
- Individuals
- Private foundations
- Organizations not determined by the IRS to be a tax-exempt public charity under §501(c)(3)
- Organizations classified by the IRS as 509(a)(3)
- National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs
- Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets
- Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school budgets)
- Political action or legislative advocacy groups
- Endowment funds
- Multiple-year pledge campaigns
- Medical or research organizations, including organizations funding single disease research
- Organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the U.S. and its territories
- Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, volunteer firefighters or similar groups
