KVUE seeks applications from local nonprofits for the 2022 TEGNA Foundation Grants

The deadline is Aug. 29, 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is excited to begin receiving applications for the 2022 TEGNA Foundation Grants.

With the housing and rental market at all-time highs, inflation seeing record levels, and gasoline still expensive, people in Central Texas are struggling. Because of this, for our 2022 granting process, KVUE is committed to awarding grants to organizations that help Central Texans with affordability, specifically the housing crisis or cost-of-living increases and inflation.

The application deadline is Aug. 29, 2022. To apply for a grant, you will need to complete the following:

1. Completed TEGNA Foundation Grant application form

2. IRS letter of determination for 501(c)3 tax exemption

3. Your organization’s non-discrimination policy

4. One-page project budget, and a one-page summary organizational budget

5. Project proposal of no more than three pages that includes:

A needs statement: objectives of the project to be funded whether the project is new or ongoing constituency to be served community and volunteer involvement



A sustainability statement: your organization's qualifications to carry out the project how the project will be evaluated plans for continued funding, committed and applied for



Pertinent recent publications may also be included

Hard-copy applications mailed to KVUE will not be accepted. Requests that don’t include the above will not be accepted.

What TEGNA does not fund

Like many donors, TEGNA and KVUE receive more requests than they can fund. As a result, grants will not be considered for the following purposes:

Individuals

Private foundations

Organizations not determined by the IRS to be a tax-exempt public charity under §501(c)(3)

Organizations classified by the IRS as 509(a)(3)

National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs

Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets

Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school budgets)

Political action or legislative advocacy groups

Endowment funds

Multiple-year pledge campaigns

Medical or research organizations, including organizations funding single disease research

Organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the U.S. and its territories

Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, volunteer firefighters or similar groups

KVUE reviews all submissions within one month after the deadline. Applicants will be notified whether they were selected around 90-120 days after the deadline. Due to the large volume of applications, KVUE will be unable to provide individual feedback. Please direct any questions to KVUE’s director of marketing, Enrico Meyer, at emeyer@kvue.com.