KVUE experiencing technical difficulties following power outages

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE News has been off-air on Monday due to the continued power outages facing Central Texas. The KVUE team is working diligently to restore the signal to our viewers and apologizes for the situation.

At 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 amid the continued mass power outages from Austin Energy, KVUE lost power at the station, located in North Austin. At that time, KVUE went off-air during our Daybreak broadcast.

While we continue to work to return our news signal to the airways, viewers can stay up-to-date on everything that is occurring in Central Texas both through KVUE+ streaming app, Fire Stick, Roku apps, social media channels and on the website.