KVUE says goodbye to Chief Meteorologist Erika Lopez

Lopez says she’s leaving news to be a stay-at-home mom and raise her newborn son.

AUSTIN, Texas — For four years, KVUE’s Erika Lopez has been forecasting the weather for Central Texans, with the past two as chief meteorologist. As chief, she’s led the KVUE weather team through several historic weather events, from the 2021 February winter storms to the April 2022 tornados.

Recently, she and her husband welcomed a baby boy, Odie, into their family. It was with bittersweet news she announced to KVUE staff last week she will be leaving the industry to raise her son full-time and focus on growing her family.

"I am sad to announce that I will be leaving KVUE in two weeks. While my heart is broken that I will be saying goodbye to a station and career that I love, I am excited and happy to announce that I will be a full-time mother," Lopez said.

Lopez had several discussions with news leadership about her choice. While a tough decision to make, she knew it was the right one.

"We support Erika’s decision to step away and be a full-time mom to her son. At KVUE, we strive to put our people first, and that means supporting our team in their personal and professional lives," President and General Manager Kristie Gonzales said.

"I want to thank KVUE leadership for supporting me in this decision. I also want to thank the weather team for continuing to lead as I transition into this new chapter of motherhood," Lopez said.

Lopez first came to KVUE in 2016 to work on KVUE Daybreak, where she immediately created a connection with Central Texans. In 2019, she worked for KVUE’s sister station, KHOU, in Houston on their 4 p.m. newscast. She didn’t stay away from Central Texas for long, returning to KVUE as chief meteorologist in 2020.

Her forecasts were full of personality, positivity and passion for weather.

Lopez’s last day on air will be Friday, Aug. 12.

