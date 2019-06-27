AUSTIN, Texas — The 2019 TEGNA Pinnacle Awards recognize the accomplishments of honorary staff.

This year, TEGNA combined the Employee Awards with Content Awards into a single celebration of the people who continue to make a positive contribution to the company.

This year, the KVUE team was awarded the Excellence & Innovation Award for Markets 31 & Higher.

Also, KVUE's very own Tanya Clemons received the Gracia C. Martore Unsung Heroes Award. As an Unsung Hero, Clemons is recognized as someone who goes above and beyond the call of duty.

To colleagues, she is described as not only an "amazing employee but an amazing person."

Other award-winning Unsung Heroes included Nancy Knight, Donna Reeves, Gabe Trujillo and John Yape.

The TEGNA Pinnacle Awards were streamed live from KHOU’s new facility on Thursday at 12:45 p.m. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the ceremony.

