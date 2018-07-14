AUSTIN — KVUE and H-E-B are proud to provide School Supplies For Children.

Serving over 64,000 students each year, For the Children Inc. is a nonprofit organization that hosts an annual school supply drive to raise money for the bulk purchase of supplies distributed directly to Austin elementary schools. The drive runs through the end of September.

Donate here to provide School Supplies For Children, or ask your H-E-B cashier at the register on how you can donate in person. Every kids deserves the tools for success.

As of Aug. 11, recorded donations were up to $98,000. That's 30 percent when compared to last year!

