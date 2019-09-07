AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE and H-E-B are proud to again take part in the "For the Children School Supplies Drive."

Serving over 64,000 students each year, For the Children Inc. is a nonprofit organization that hosts an annual school supply drive to raise money for the bulk purchase of supplies distributed directly to Austin elementary schools.

The drive kicks off on July 10 and runs until Aug. 13.

Donate here to provide school supplies for children, or ask your H-E-B cashier at the register on how you can donate in person. Every kid deserves the tools for success.

Recorded donations from 2018's drive were over $98,000.

