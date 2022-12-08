KVUE and For The Children collecting school supplies donations through Aug. 16

Here's how you can donate to help students in need.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE and For the Children are once again teaming up to help provide school supplies for children in need.

Next time you’re at H-E-B, you can donate when you’re checking out! Grab a tear-off sheet, hand it to the checkout clerk and they’ll add it to your bill. All proceeds go toward purchasing school supplies for the children. If you order your groceries online, there’s a link for you to add them to your cart. The drive goes through Aug. 16.

You can also donate online here: https://schoolsuppliesforthechildren.com/donate

For The Children Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides school supplies to children in the Central Texas area. Since it was created in 1989, For The Children has provided supplies to over 991,000 children.

Serving over 64,000 students each year, the For The Children school supply drive raises money for the bulk purchase of supplies distributed directly to Austin elementary schools.

Currently serving 11 Austin-area school districts, For The Children provides supplies for all elementary-age children that qualify for the federally funded free and reduced-price lunch program.